STERIS plc (STE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on June 28th

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the medical equipment provider on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

STERIS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STERIS to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $226.97 on Friday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $188.10 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.37 and a 200 day moving average of $233.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,491 shares of company stock worth $6,075,309 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in STERIS by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

