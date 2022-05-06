stETH Price Reaches $704.92 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00223553 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.52 or 0.00488919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00039740 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,630.60 or 1.98398373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About stETH

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

