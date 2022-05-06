Steve Senneff Buys 10,000 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Stock

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,341.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SGFY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,063. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 138.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.