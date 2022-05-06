Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$111.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.55.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,400. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$37.82 and a 12-month high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.5799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.38, for a total value of C$396,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,849,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,802,630.59. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 26,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.30, for a total value of C$2,087,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,952,446.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,593.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

