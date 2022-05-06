Stifel Nicolaus Trims NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Target Price to C$6.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFI. National Bankshares downgraded NFI Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.83.

NFI Group stock opened at C$11.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.93. The company has a market cap of C$906.29 million and a P/E ratio of -44.34. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$10.39 and a 52-week high of C$31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$757.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -79.25%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,647,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,779,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,593,209.89. Also, Director Larry Dean Edwards purchased 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$208,704. Insiders acquired a total of 982,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,854 over the last 90 days.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

