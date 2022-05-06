STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.47

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.47 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 25.20 ($0.31). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 74,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.44. The company has a market cap of £16.00 million and a PE ratio of 8.79.

Get STM Group alerts:

About STM Group (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.