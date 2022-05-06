Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $67.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 23.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

