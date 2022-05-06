StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.75.
Shares of ABEO opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.50. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 157,898 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $364,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $311,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
