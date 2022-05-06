StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of ABEO opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.50. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 157,898 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $364,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $311,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

