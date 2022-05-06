StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. Graham has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graham will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $98,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Graham by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

