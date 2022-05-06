StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $134.46 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

