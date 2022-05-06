StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MACK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 million, a P/E ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,561 shares of company stock worth $124,742. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.