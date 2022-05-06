StockNews.com Lowers Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.50.

RE stock opened at $284.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

