StockNews.com Lowers PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of PetroChina from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PetroChina has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of PTR opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. PetroChina has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $57.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.341 per share. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 144.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter valued at $2,116,000.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

