StockNews.com Upgrades BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Buy

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMRN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 840,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,739. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,438,457.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,927 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,929. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.