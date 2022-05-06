StockNews.com Upgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Buy

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $14.04. 377,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,149. The company has a market capitalization of $611.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.