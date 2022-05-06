StockNews.com Upgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.14.

MTH opened at $84.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.27. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 27.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Meritage Homes by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,806 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

