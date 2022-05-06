Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.90 million, a PE ratio of 173.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,371 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,251 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 241,915 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,246,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,198,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 87,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

