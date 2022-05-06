STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Announces Earnings Results

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. STORE Capital updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.23 EPS.

STORE Capital stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.10. 176,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.17. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in STORE Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

