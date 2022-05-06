Strong 24-Hour Volume Hits $505,504.00 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $20.17 or 0.00055928 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $505,504.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00209410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00219528 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00477041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00039846 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,320.45 or 1.97763292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

