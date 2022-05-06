Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $292.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.44.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $295,397,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

