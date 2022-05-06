Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lifted by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 185.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK opened at $241.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.08. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.