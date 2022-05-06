Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SUMR stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.76. 1,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $19.02.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter.
Summer Infant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summer Infant (SUMR)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.