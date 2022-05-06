Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SUMR stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.76. 1,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari bought 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,187,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

