Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.40

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 8557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 581.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

