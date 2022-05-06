Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.36.

SUM stock traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $26.95. 8,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,516. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

