Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,611 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.68% of Sun Communities worth $893,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,809,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,260,000 after acquiring an additional 344,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,241,000 after acquiring an additional 169,045 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 369.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.11.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.02. The stock had a trading volume of 468,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,452. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average is $189.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

