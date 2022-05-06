Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Announces Earnings Results

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.
Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.
Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.
