Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Announces Earnings Results

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.