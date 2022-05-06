Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Announces Earnings Results

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 5,604,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 518,704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,691,000 after buying an additional 836,479 shares in the last quarter.

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.