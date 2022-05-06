Superdry’s (SDRY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.18) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 265 ($3.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superdry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 376.67 ($4.71).

Get Superdry alerts:

Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.29. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 139 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.16). The stock has a market cap of £121.72 million and a P/E ratio of -6.68.

In other news, insider Alastair Miller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($20,612.12). Insiders purchased a total of 10,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,090 in the last ninety days.

About Superdry (Get Rating)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.