Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SURF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Surface Oncology from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.18. 8,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.42). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

