Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

SGY stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 939,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.60. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$864.41 million and a PE ratio of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$143.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 1.2799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

