Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 505,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

