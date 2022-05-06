Susquehanna Trims L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Target Price to $298.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.09.

LHX opened at $241.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.65. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after buying an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,540,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

