suterusu (SUTER) Trading Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

suterusu (SUTER) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, suterusu has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About suterusu

suterusu is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

