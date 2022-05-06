Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 47,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.16.
In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 26,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $46,273.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,180 shares of company stock worth $80,706. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Symbolic Logic (Get Rating)
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
