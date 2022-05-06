Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 47,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 26,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $46,273.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,180 shares of company stock worth $80,706. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Symbolic Logic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Symbolic Logic by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Symbolic Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Symbolic Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new position in Symbolic Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

