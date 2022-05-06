Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

SNPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $282.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 52.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 231.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.9% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 91.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

