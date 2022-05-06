Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $236.29 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $236.29 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.00267833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015010 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002930 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 639,046,373 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

