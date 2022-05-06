Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.56

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 129822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.
The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49.
Sysmex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysmex (SSMXY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.