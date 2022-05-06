Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.56

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 129822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49.

Sysmex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

