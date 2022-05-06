TaaS Price Tops $0.84 (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,014.96 or 0.99945717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00029789 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.