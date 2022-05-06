Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) to report sales of $91.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.18 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $82.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $370.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $373.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $416.91 million, with estimates ranging from $407.30 million to $423.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. Benchmark dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,611. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Helling bought 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

