Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.53.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Helling bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth $905,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

