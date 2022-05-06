Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €49.90 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €49.90 ($52.53) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TLX traded down €0.96 ($1.01) during trading on Friday, hitting €39.14 ($41.20). The company had a trading volume of 169,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of €39.57 and a 200-day moving average of €40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Talanx has a 1-year low of €33.44 ($35.20) and a 1-year high of €44.42 ($46.76).

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

