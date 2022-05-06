Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 85,750 shares in the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,767,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 225,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKT traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $17.14. 3,390,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 244.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,143.02%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

