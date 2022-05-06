Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Tantech stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,638. Tantech has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Tantech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tantech by 7,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares during the period.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.