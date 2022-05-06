Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.16.

Shares of TGB stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 322,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,643. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $486.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

