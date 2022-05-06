Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Short Interest Up 19.2% in April

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at $86,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TTM stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

