TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAVHY)
