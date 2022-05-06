TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

Get TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. alerts:

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAVHY)

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Macedonia, Latvia, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.