TCTC Holdings LLC Has $156,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 62.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 32.9% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after buying an additional 188,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

ENB stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.14. 176,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,676. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 119.47%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

