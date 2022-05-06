TCTC Holdings LLC Has $88,000 Stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.54. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

