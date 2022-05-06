TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,690 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.98. 58,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,674. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $245.84 and a one year high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.60.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.