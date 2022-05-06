TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 257 Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of KWR stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $163.90. 319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,511. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $276.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.58.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

About Quaker Chemical (Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.